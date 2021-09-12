Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,008 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of CVS Health worth $84,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,451,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,043. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.