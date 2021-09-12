Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,066 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $88,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,324,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,239,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.