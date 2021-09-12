Aviva PLC Buys 132,947 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,947 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $77,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $27.18. 28,886,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,837,770. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of -87.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

