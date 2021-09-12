Aviva PLC Buys 14,138 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $166,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 62,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 167,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.97. 6,696,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,293. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.09. The stock has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

