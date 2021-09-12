Aviva PLC Buys 28,770 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,770 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Equinix worth $68,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $10.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $844.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,279. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $831.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $757.26. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

