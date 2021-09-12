Aviva PLC Buys 29,454 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,454 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $159,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.13. 5,750,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

