Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,385 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $108,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 118,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

CSCO stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $57.89. 13,622,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,303,435. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.