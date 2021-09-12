Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,430,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,254,471 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Comcast worth $252,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Comcast by 283.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Comcast by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,766,717 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $59.30. 10,211,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,170,376. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $272.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

