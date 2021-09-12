Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42,248 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of Medtronic worth $187,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 765.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 300.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,064. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.56. The company has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

