Aviva PLC Has $515.59 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $515,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $53.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,817.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,220. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,707.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,414.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

