Aviva PLC Has $73.33 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,370 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.64% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $73,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAH stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.49. The stock had a trading volume of 616,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

