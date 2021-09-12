Aviva PLC Has $78.04 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.25% of Skyworks Solutions worth $78,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $177.33. 1,076,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,642. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.44 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

