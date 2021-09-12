Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of The Walt Disney worth $160,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.12. 5,572,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,259,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.54. The stock has a market cap of $334.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

