Aviva PLC Purchases 190,048 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,903,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,048 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Avantor worth $67,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $42.33. 3,896,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

