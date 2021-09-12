Aviva PLC Purchases 4,114 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $93,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 117,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 165,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,123,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,308,477. The firm has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

