Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893,597 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.48% of Elanco Animal Health worth $78,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,078. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

