Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.25% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $73,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,117,000 after purchasing an additional 452,136 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after buying an additional 189,027 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after buying an additional 431,132 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after buying an additional 649,098 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $236.55. 2,005,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,203. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

