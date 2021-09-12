Aviva PLC Sells 13,952 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $83,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $498.15. 1,611,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,302. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

