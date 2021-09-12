Aviva PLC Sells 5,181 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned about 0.11% of Linde worth $161,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Linde by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Linde by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Linde by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

LIN stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.44. 971,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.70. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

