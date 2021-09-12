Aviva PLC Sells 6,763 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $72,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

NYSE FIS traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,768,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

