Aviva PLC Sells 84,347 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,347 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $103,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $88,810,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $84.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,508,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,595. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

