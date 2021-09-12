Aviva PLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.68. 6,260,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,387. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $137.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

