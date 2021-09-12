Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,658 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $121,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $571.96. 1,054,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,853. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $540.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.95.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.