Axie Infinity Price Down 16.7% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $4.16 billion and $243.87 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for $68.26 or 0.00148790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00163012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

