Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $533,440.47 and approximately $14,132.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00160265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044599 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

