AXIS Token (AXIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $300,532.00

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and $300,532.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AXIS Token has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00063439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00157427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044405 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

