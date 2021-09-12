Azuki Price Tops $0.0750 on Top Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Azuki has a market cap of $846,116.02 and approximately $44,234.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00079071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00128202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00181308 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,730.72 or 1.00762446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.23 or 0.07273894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.30 or 0.00930488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

