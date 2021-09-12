B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 143.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,758 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.56% of B. Riley Financial worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,793,000 after acquiring an additional 242,482 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 54,929 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,058,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,193,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RILY stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $1,023,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 189,808 shares of company stock worth $11,702,021. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

