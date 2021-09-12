Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $174.38 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,868 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $174,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.