Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Critical Analysis

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Baidu alerts:

46.2% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Baidu and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 36.97% 8.99% 5.34% GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baidu and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $16.41 billion 3.36 $3.44 billion $9.80 16.74 GAN $35.16 million 19.29 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -39.37

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Baidu and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 1 2 18 0 2.81 GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

Baidu presently has a consensus price target of $293.17, indicating a potential upside of 78.65%. GAN has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.19%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than GAN.

Summary

Baidu beats GAN on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.