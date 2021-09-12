Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Balchem worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Balchem by 294.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,229,000 after acquiring an additional 463,314 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 234,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,794 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $92.60 and a 12-month high of $142.46.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

