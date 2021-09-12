Banano (BAN) Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and $225,990.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078280 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00063298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00129814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00161663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,030 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

