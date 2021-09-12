Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.67 ($3.12).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BARC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 180.26 ($2.36) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 178.52. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

