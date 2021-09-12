Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $1,753,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,050,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 148,126 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,708,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $97,295,000 after purchasing an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,590 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

