BASIC (BASIC) Price Up 10.3% This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $44.94 million and $5.52 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.00160332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044486 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

