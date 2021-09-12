BCK Partners Inc. Buys 75,930 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 18.1% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BCK Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 156,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,631 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 112,437 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

