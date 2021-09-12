BCK Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BCK Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 12.8% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.74. The company had a trading volume of 351,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,694. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $229.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.56.

