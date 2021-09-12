BCK Partners Inc. Has $43.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCK Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 28.8% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $409.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

