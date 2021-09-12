Beacon (BECN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,746.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $949,443.89 and $7,746.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

