Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.70

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Beam has a total market cap of $68.14 million and $11.35 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004128 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 222.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 96,744,440 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

