Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.83.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BEAM stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
