Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 155.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after buying an additional 93,439 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

