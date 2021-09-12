BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $81.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000675 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00057939 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

