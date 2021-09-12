Beaxy Reaches 1-Day Volume of $136.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $136.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00163955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00044784 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.