Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 2,650 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

VIAC traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,474,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,836,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

