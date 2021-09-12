Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.45 and its 200 day moving average is $369.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.