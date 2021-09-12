Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 49,691 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2,485.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,691 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $163.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,252,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day moving average is $146.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.