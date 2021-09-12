Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 922 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.53. 1,225,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,648. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,486.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.98.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,350 shares of company stock valued at $106,408,372 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

