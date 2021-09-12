Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $650.49. 747,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $618.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

