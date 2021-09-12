Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys 7,715 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,755,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,884,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,592,506. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

