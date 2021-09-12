Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,719 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $658.94. 1,204,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,727. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $631.81 and a 200-day moving average of $545.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

